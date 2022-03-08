Ukrainian Roma woman Lana holds some fresh roses that she received from volunteers while waiting for other family members after passing through the border crossing of Siret, northern Romania, 08 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

A Ukrainian grandmother holds a baby boy in her arms while waiting, together with her husband, for the child's mother to pass through the border crossing of Siret, northern Romania, 08 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Ukrainian people wait for departure of their bus directed to Suceava international airport after passing through the border crossing of Siret, northern Romania, 08 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Russian president Vladimir Putin has presented his invasion of Ukraine as an operation to “denazify” the country and liberate the population from the yoke of what he claims is an ultra-nationalist and fascist regime.

But Russia’s military offensive against its smaller neighbor is affecting the lives of millions — and has cut hundreds short so far — including the country’s ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities who, according to the Kremlin, need to be freed.

Thousands of Ukrainians of Jewish, Tartar, Romanian, Bulgarian and even Russian origin cross the border into Romania each day, fleeing the bombs and missiles that Russian troops have rained down on Ukraine’s cities and towns in the name of “liberation.”

(...)