A delivery man walks on on a bridge near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 29 March 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

“My life has collapsed” Mikhail, a writer from Moscow who prefers to stay anonymous for security reasons, tells Efe.

“Tomorrow no longer exists,” he says, looking at his wife and 5-months old son.

Mikhail’s fear and uncertainty of what the future for Russians since the invasion of Ukraine may look like is shared by many.

Since president Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of its neighbor over one month ago, life in Russia has deteriorated rapidly.

Tough western sanctions have caused a steep inflation of the Russian ruble, with families struggling to make ends meet, while the crackdown on independent media and propaganda about the “special military operation” in Ukraine has kept many in the dark.

(...)