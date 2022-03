Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a concert marking the 8th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER VILF

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia will demand “unfriendly countries,” which include European Union member states, pay for their natural gas deliveries only in rubles.

“I have decided to implement a series of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian rubles,” Putin said during a government meeting.

