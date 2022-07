Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) and Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy (R) attend the Main Naval Parade marking the Russian Navy Day in St.Petersburg, Russia, 31 July 2022. EFE-EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin and (C) and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (2-L) attend the Main Naval Parade marking the Russian Navy Day in St.Petersburg, Russia, 31 July 2022. EFE-EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin on Sunday set out new red lines for the West in the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Arctic Sea as he signed a new naval doctrine amid Moscow war in Ukraine.

“We have openly marked the borders and areas of Russia's national interests, both economic and strategic, which are vital,” Putin said in a speech on the occasion of Russia's Navy Day.

(...)