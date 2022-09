A handout photo made available by the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan shows Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking after being awarded with the Order of 'Holy Friendship' by his counterpart from Uzbekistan (not pictured) during their meeting at the Samarkand Congress Center prior the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, 15 September 2022. EFE/EPA/FOREIGN MINISTRY OF UZBEKISTAN

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to President Xi Jinping (not pictured) on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State Council (SCO-HSC) Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, 15 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDR DEMYANCHUK

(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh pose for a photo during a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, 15 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDR DEMYANCHUK

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin thanked on Thursday his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for Beijing’s backing on the Ukraine crisis as the two leaders met for the first time since the Kremlin invaded its smaller neighbor.

“We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said during his meeting with Xi in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

(...)