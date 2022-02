Sevastopol (Ukraine), 18/02/2022.- A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows Russian cruiser Moskva of the Black Sea Fleet conducting an artillery battle and destroying a mock enemy submarine in Black Sea near Sevastopol, Crimea, 18 February 2022. Since January 20, a series of major exercises have been taking place on all four fleets of the Russian Navy and the Caspian Flotilla. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 140 ships and vessels, as well as over 10 thousand military personnel, are participating in them. Six large landing ships are transferred to the Black Sea from the Northern and Baltic Fleets. Two Project 1164 Atlant heavy missile cruiser, Varyag and Marshal Ustinov, are already in the Mediterranean, and a third, Moskva, may join them. Each of them is armed with 16 Vulkan anti-ship missiles. (Rusia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Novo-ogaryovo (Russian Federation), 18/02/2022.- Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Russia's Security Council via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 18 February 2022. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

New York (United States), 17/02/2022.- U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addresses a United Nations Security Council meeting on the tensions between Ukraine and Russia at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 17 February 2022. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Washington (Usa), 17/02/2022.- US President Joe Biden speaks to the media about Russia's buildup on the Ukrainian border as he departs the White House for Cleveland in Washington, DC, USA, 17 February 2022. The president said there is a 'very high' risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in 'several days.' NATO and the Biden White House have dismissed Russian claims that they are drawing down troops on the Ukrainian border. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Kiev (Ukraine), 13/02/2022.- Ukrainians attend an open military training for civilians organized by Right Sector activists in Kiev, Ukraine, 13 February 2022. According to a survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from December 2021, 50.2 percent of Ukrainians said they would resist in case of a Russian military intervention into their city, town or village. Every third respondent to the poll said they were ready to engage in armed resistance, and 21.7 percent said they were ready to participate in civil resistance actions. (Abierto, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO