Russia on Sunday intensified its attacks and bombardments in Ukraine, where more than one million refugees have fled their homes and the Russian military is tightening its encirclement around several of the country's main cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that he will continue with his so-called "special operation" in Ukraine, which he launched on Feb. 24, until Kiev's resistance to the invasion is ended and Ukraine accepts the Kremlin's demands, Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing government sources.

That was what Putin on Sunday by telephone told several international leaders who had fruitlessly called for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and French President Emmanuel Macron. EFE

EFE int/ie