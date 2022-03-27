Stoyanka (Ukraine), 26/03/2022.- A view of damage after a Russian rocket attack in Stoyanka village, near Irpin, Ukraine, 26 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ANDRZEJ LANGE POLAND OUT

Kyiv (Ukraine), 26/03/2022.- A barricade on a road leading to Kyiv, Ukraine, 26 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ANDRZEJ LANGE POLAND OUT

Kyiv (Ukraine), 25/03/2022.- Ukrainian servicemen, family members and relatives of Ukrainian Mobilized volunteer, Valery Resinsky (45), attend his funeral in the capital city of Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 March 2022. Resinsky, from the village of Dmytrivka in the Kyiv region, was killed during the fights with Russian troops in Kharkiv region. His family couldn'Äôt bury him in his home village of Dmitrovka due to fighting in the city. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Russia has shifted its focus away from a complete takeover of Ukraine and now is aiming to divide the country along similar lines as the Korean peninsula, according to the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

The Russians have failed to topple the Ukrainian government as president Vladimir Putin intended, and have suffered heavy defeats in Kyiv, Budanov said in a message posted on his Facebook account.

“There is reason to believe that he is considering a 'Korean' scenario for Ukraine,” the head of the Defense Ministry's intelligence department said, that would consist of “a dividing line between the unoccupied and occupied regions of our country.”

(...)