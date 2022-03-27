Russia has shifted its focus away from a complete takeover of Ukraine and now is aiming to divide the country along similar lines as the Korean peninsula, according to the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.
The Russians have failed to topple the Ukrainian government as president Vladimir Putin intended, and have suffered heavy defeats in Kyiv, Budanov said in a message posted on his Facebook account.
“There is reason to believe that he is considering a 'Korean' scenario for Ukraine,” the head of the Defense Ministry's intelligence department said, that would consist of “a dividing line between the unoccupied and occupied regions of our country.”
(...)