Doha (Qatar), 26/03/2022.- High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends the opening session of the Doha Forum at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel in Doha, Qatar, 26 March 2022. (Catar) EFE/EPA/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

The European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has dismissed the prospect that Russian president Vladimir Putin would cut oil and gas supplies to Europe in retaliation for the tough economic sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia "needs to sell its oil and gas", Borrell told Efe in an interview at the Doha Forum, where he met Sunday with leaders and political strategists gathered in the Qatari capital to analyze a series of issues of major global concern, including the war in Ukraine, the refugee crisis and the climate crisis.

(...)