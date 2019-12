Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) speaks to the media after he met released Ukrainian captives at Boryspil airport in Kiev, Ukraine, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts as he waits for the released Ukrainian captives at Boryspil airport in Kiev, Ukraine, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The presidents of Russia and Ukraine have given their backing to another prisoner swap between the two countries.

Such a move would also apply to Crimeans who were captured by Russian authorities following the annexation of the peninsula back in March 2014. EFE-EPA