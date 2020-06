A police officer staffs a checkpoint, which aims to prevent groups of North Korean defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets again into North Korea, in the border town of Paju, South Korea, 16 June 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Smoke rises from the inter-Korean industrial complex in the North Korean border town of Kaesong as seen from Paju, South Korea, 16 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

North Korea on Tuesday blew up the inter-Korean joint liaison office on its territory, South Korean authorities confirmed to EFE, in an escalation of tensions between the two countries.

The North destroyed the liaison office building at 5:49 GMT, the South's unification ministry said in a text message. EFE-EPA

