File image show Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), left, delivering fuel to guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2012 exercise,.dated July 18, 2012 In the background, aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). EFE- EPA (FILE) /MC3 Ryan Mayes / US Navy HANDOUT

South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (2-L) shakes hands with North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunificatio chairman Ri Son-gwon (2-R) prior their high-level talks at the Peace House on the southern side of Panmunjom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), June 1 2018. EFE- EPA/STR / POOL

A handout photo released by the South Korea Navy shows naval officers leaving Jinhae military port in Changwon, South Korea, May 28, 2018. The South Korean Navy are participating in this year's Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise in Hawaii. RIMPAC is an multinational maritime warfare drill. EPA-EFE (FILE) /SOUTH KOREA NAVY / HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North Korea once again condemned South Korea's upcoming military drills with the United States insisting they are contrary to the bilateral agreement reached during the historic inter-Korean April summit.

In an editorial published by the North Korean official daily Rodong, Pyongyang criticized Seoul's plans of participating with Washington in the annual large-scale aeronaval Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) and the joint Ulchi Freedom Guardian, which the regime considers as a trial for invading North's territory.

RIMPAC drills, involving 20 countries, will take place from June 27 to August 2, while Ulchi Freedom Guardian is scheduled to begin at the end of August.

"The North and South are now faced with a monumental task of easing military tensions and realizing peace on the Korean Peninsula by faithfully implementing the Panmunjom Declaration," said the Rodong article, referring to the document that both Korean leaders signed on April 27.

In this declaration, the two Koreas, technically still at war, pledged to improve ties and work towards achieving peace and total denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Despite the rapprochement, Pyongyang has strongly criticized Seoul and Washington for its joint military maneuvers last month and threatened to suspend contacts with its southern neighbor.

"Dialogue and confrontation, and peace and war exercises can never go hand-in-hand," the editorial added.

The regime's reaction comes amid frantic diplomatic preparations for the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and US President Donald Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, where both leaders will address the possible denuclearization of the regime.

Seoul and Washington have not commented on the possibility of canceling or downsizing the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercises to avoid compromising the current bilateral thaw with Pyongyang.