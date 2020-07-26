Stadium maintenance workers prepare the seats for spectators on the bleachers of the KT Wiz Park in Suwon, South Korea, 24 July 2020. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea has detected its first "suspicious" case of COVID-19 in a deserter who returned to the country after fleeing to the South, a fact that has led the regime to adopt the "maximum system emergency," state media reported Sunday.

The possible contagion affects a "runaway" North Korean citizen who arrived on July 19 in the city of Kaesong, bordering the South, after having crossed the militarized border that separates the two countries, according to the North Korean state agency KCNA. .EFE-EPA

