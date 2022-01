A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency shows a missile fired from a railway during a firing drill of the railway-borne missile regiment held in North Pyongan Province, North Korea on 14 January 2022 (issued on 15 January 2022). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY



North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles from an airfield in the country’s capital, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said Monday.

The South Korean army detected the launch of the two projectiles from ??the Sunan airport in Pyongyang, located along the western stretch of the Asian country, the JCS said in a statement, local news agency Yonhap reported. EFE