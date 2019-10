An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, riding a white horse through the first snow of Paektu Mountain, in Ryanggang, North Korea. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean state media on Wednesday lionized their leader as they posted photos in which he appeared riding a white horse on a mountain considered sacred in the ideology of the regime.

Kim Jong-un "climbed up Mt Paektu, riding a white horse through the first snow," read an article accompanied by eight pictures of Kim, published by state-owned KCNA agency. EFE-EPA