A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) posing for a photo with medics of the Korean People's Army who were awarded for their contribution to defending Pyongyang and its people from the COVID-19 pandemic during their meeting at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang, North Korea, 18 August 2022. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) holds a meeting with medics of the Korean People's Army who were awarded for their contribution to defending Pyongyang and its people from the COVID-19 pandemic at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang, North Korea, 18 August 2022. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Yo-jong categorically rejected the offer of economic aid in exchange for disarmament proposed this week by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, whose proposal she called "absurd."

"Even before pondering the 'policy towards the North' of the South Korean authorities, we can say we do not like Yoon Suk-yeol himself," Kim Jong-un's sister wrote in a statement published Thursday by the KCNA news agency. EFE