A North Korean patrol boat tavels in the West Sea off the North Korean coast, as seen from an observation tower on Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea, 22 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Ahn Young-ho, a Joint Chiefs of Staff officer, holds a press conference at the defense ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 24 September 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Seoul said Thursday that North Korean troops executed and burned a southern official who disappeared this week on the maritime border between the two countries, an act it called "brutal" and "inhumane" and that promises to increase tension on the peninsula.

The 47-year-old official, identified only as "A," disappeared Monday, in broad daylight, from the Ministry of Fisheries ship where he worked.