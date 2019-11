A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un posing for a photo during Combat Flight Contest-2019 in Wonsan Kalma Airport, North Korea. Nov. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, posing for a photo during an airborne landing training of sharpshooter sub-units of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force of the Korean People's Army in North Korea. Nov. 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea said on Monday that it was not interested in holding any more "fruitless" summits with the United States, whom it urged to abandon its hostile policy in order for bilateral talks to advance.

"We no longer take any interest in such fruitless summits," Kim Kye-gwan, former vice foreign minister of North Korea and a key figure in the country's diplomacy and nuclear program, said in a statement.EFE-EPA