Qantas Captain Sean Golding (L) and Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce (R) arrive at Sydney International Airport after a record-breaking flight in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20 2019. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce (L), Qantas Captain Sean Golding (C) and Qantas Manager of Fleet Operations-Boeing 787 Lisa Norman (R) speak to the media during a press conference at Sydney International Airport after a record-breaking flight in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20 2019. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI

Qantas Captain Sean Golding (L) and Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce (R) arrive at Sydney International Airport after a record-breaking flight in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20 2019. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI

A test flight by Australian flag carrier Qantas landed in Sydney on Sunday after completing a record non-stop run of 19 hours and 16 minutes from New York City.

The world's longest direct flight intended to study its impact on passengers' health with the help of researchers from the University of Sydney.