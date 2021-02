A Qantas plane carrying repatriated Australians taxis at Darwin International Airport in Darwin, Australia, 23 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CHARLIE BLISS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Qantas Airways Ltd. announced Thursday that it will resume international flights to and from Australia at the end of October, almost four months later than estimated.

"The date change aligns with the expected timeframe for Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout to be effectively complete," the airlines said in a statement. EFE-EPA