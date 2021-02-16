Naomi Osaka of Japan in action during her Quarterfinals Women's singles match against Su Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei on Day 9 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 16 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serena Williams of the United States reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in her Quarter finals Women's singles match against on Day 9 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 16 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Aslan Karatsev of Russia reacts after defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during the Quarterfinals Men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 16 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev made history Tuesday by becoming the first player in the Open Era to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam in his debut, by defeating the injured No. 19 seed Grigor Dimitrov 2 -6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the Australian Open.

“It is an incredible feeling. I didn't know he was injured before he started. At first I was a bit nervous,” said Karatsev after confirming himself as the fifth player to make a quarter-final from the qualifying round.

In the women’s draw, American Serena Williams beat No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and will face Japan’s Naomi Osaka for a place in the final. EFE-EPA