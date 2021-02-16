Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev made history Tuesday by becoming the first player in the Open Era to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam in his debut, by defeating the injured No. 19 seed Grigor Dimitrov 2 -6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the Australian Open.
“It is an incredible feeling. I didn't know he was injured before he started. At first I was a bit nervous,” said Karatsev after confirming himself as the fifth player to make a quarter-final from the qualifying round.
In the women’s draw, American Serena Williams beat No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and will face Japan’s Naomi Osaka for a place in the final. EFE-EPA