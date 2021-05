At least 1.48 billion people -- a little over quarter of the global population -- aged over 15 years or shopped online in 2019, representing 16 percent of retail sales, 2 percent more than the year before, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report Monday.

The majority of online shoppers preferred to buy from domestic suppliers but 360 million consumers, that is, one in four, made cross-border purchases, a growing trend, the report said. EFE