T-shirts on sale in pop-up store in London celebrating Queen rock band's 50 years of music. EFE/Raúl Bobé

Interior of pop-up store in London celebrating Queen rock band's 50 years of music. EFE/Raúl Bobé

Interior of pop-up store in London celebrating Queen rock band's 50 years of music. EFE/Raúl Bobé

British rock band Queen celebrates its 50 years of music with a pop-up store in London opening to the public from Tuesday.

Located in the heart of Soho on Carnaby Street, “Queen: The Greatest” offers fans a physical space following the musical journey of the group formed by Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon and the late Freddie Mercury.

The two-storey store has five different departments to represent every decade of the rock band. EFE

rb/mp