Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to officially open the new Cyber Crime Security centre in London, Britain, 14 February 2017. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday canceled all online engagements due to persistent mild Covid-19 symptoms, a palace spokesperson confirmed.

"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," the Buckingham palace spokesperson said.

The palace added that further engagements would be reviewed in due course.

(...)