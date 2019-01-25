Queen Elizabeth II has urged the United Kingdom's members of parliament to search for common ground as the country remained gripped by uncertainty on Friday surrounding the terms of its departure from the European Union.

The British government has been working to tweak its Brexit deal with the bloc in a bid to make it more palatable for MPs who are poised for another vote on Prime Minsiter Theresa May's proposal.

The queen, who does not often veer into the world of politics, made her comments on Thursday evening during a speech at Sandringham Women's Institute in eastern England as part of celebrations marking its centenary in what many have interpreted as a veiled message ahead of a vote next week on amendments to May's deal with the EU.

"As we look for new answers in the modern age, I for one prefer the tried and tested recipes, like speaking well of each other and respecting different points of view, coming together to seek common ground, and never losing sight of the bigger picture," the monarch said.

"To me, these approaches are timeless, and I commend them to everyone," she added.

During her speech, snippets of which were widely published by media outlets on Friday, the queen acknowledged that "every generation faces fresh challenges and opportunities."

The 92-year-old monarch is president of Sandringham WI, part of a network of branches that make up the community-based women's organization whose roots go back to Canada in 1897.

MPs in the House of Commons, the lower chamber of the UK legislature, are preparing for another vote on Tuesday after tabling amendments to May's Brexit deal.

The result of that vote will determine the next step for Brexit based on a parliamentary majority after a first vote on Jan. 25 roundly rejected May's proposal.

As a constitutional monarch, the queen is obliged to remain politically neutral and refrain from expressing her personal opinions. But it is not unusual for her to emit indirect messages at challenging moments for the nation.

During her traditional Christmas Day's speech, the queen also made veiled allusions to divisions that had emerged over the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

"Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human-being is always a good first step towards greater understanding," the queen had said.

The royal also intervened during the campaign for Scottish independence in 2014.

After a church service during a stay at Balmoral Castle, the queen's summer residence in Scotland, she told a passer-by: "I hope people will think very carefully about the future."

The UK narrowly voted to leave the EU in a referendum held in Jun. 2016.