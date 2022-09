London (United Kingdom), 08/09/2022.- A rainbow appears above the Queen Victoria Memorial as people gather in front of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, upon the advice of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Balmoral (United Kingdom), 04/09/1997.- (FILE) - A picture dated 04 September 1997 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) joining her grandson Prince Harry (L) and son and heir Prince Charles as they view the floral tributes for the late Diana, Princess of Wales at the Queen's Balmoral estate following evening church service, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain (reissued 08 September 2022). According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/IAN STEWART *** Local Caption *** 99438477

London (United Kingdom), 13/03/2015.- (FILE) - A picture dated 13 March 2015 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh departing St. Paul's Cathedral following a commemoration to mark the end of combat operations in Afghanistan, in London, Britain (reissued 08 September 2022). According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. (Afganistán, Reino Unido, Edimburgo, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

London (United Kingdom).- (FILE) - A picture dated 01 March 2012 shows (L-R) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaving after their visit department store Fortnum and Mason in London, Britain (reissued 08 September 2022). According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. (Duque Duquesa Cambridge, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/KERIM OKTEN *** Local Caption *** 50239466

Berlin (Germany), 24/06/2015.- (FILE) - A picture dated 24 June 2015 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arriving for a state banquet in honor of her state visit, at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany (reissued 08 September 2022). According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. (Alemania, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/KAY NIETFELD GERMANY OUT

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, Britain 06 September 2022.EFE/EPA/Andrew Milligan / POOL

London (United Kingdom).- (FILE) - Britain's Elizabeth II waves as she arrives to St Paul's Cathedral ahead of The National Service of Thanksgiving to mark her 90th birthday in London, Britain, 10 June 2016 (reissued 08 September 2022). According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA *** Local Caption *** 52813545

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

Her death means her eldest son Prince Charles is the new king and head of state for the United Kingdom and 13 Commonwealth nations.

Charles will remain at Balmoral Castle with his wife, Queen consort Camilla, before returning to London on Friday, a statement by the Palace said.

(...)