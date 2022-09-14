The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried through central London Wednesday for a ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to the seat of parliament at Westminster, where she will lie in state for four days.
King Charles III, his siblings Margaret, Edward and Andrew, and his sons, William – the heir to the throne – and Harry, walked behind the coffin throughout the procession.
The tens of thousands of people lining up in central London to witness the ceremony fell silent as troops marched along the route that passed through Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.
(...)