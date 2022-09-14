People watch as the coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the royal standard with the Imperial State Crown on top, is transported on a gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall followed by members of the royal family in London, Britain, 14 September 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the royal standard with the Imperial State Crown on top, is transported on a gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall followed by members of the royal family in London, Britain, 14 September 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Britain's William, Prince of Wales (L) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) follow the coffin containing the body of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Britain, 14 September 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Britain's King Charles III follows the coffin containing the body of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Britain, 14 September 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the royal standard with the Imperial State Crown on top, is transported on a gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall followed by members of the royal family in London, Britain, 14 September 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried through central London Wednesday for a ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to the seat of parliament at Westminster, where she will lie in state for four days.

King Charles III, his siblings Margaret, Edward and Andrew, and his sons, William – the heir to the throne – and Harry, walked behind the coffin throughout the procession.

The tens of thousands of people lining up in central London to witness the ceremony fell silent as troops marched along the route that passed through Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

(...)