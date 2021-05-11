The Crown departs ahead of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (unseen) from Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 11 May 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Mounted police seen on Whitehall during the State Opening of Parliament near the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 11 May 2021. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II travels along Whitehall towards the Houses of Parliament in the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 11 May 2021. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday said the United Kingdom’s government would focus its agenda on a “national recovery” to make the country stronger and more prosperous than before the pandemic.

The Queen’s Speech, which is written by the government, sets out the policies the UK’s executive will pursue in the coming year.

“To achieve this, my government will level up opportunities across all parts of the United Kingdom, supporting jobs, businesses and economic growth and addressing the impact of the pandemic on public services,” the Queen added, reading the statement from the throne in the House of Lords, the UK’s upper chamber of parliament.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of the Conservative Party, then defended the content of the agenda during a debate with MPs in the House of Commons, the lower chamber.

It was the Queen’s first public act since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.