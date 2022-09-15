People react as they exit Westminster Hall after paying their respects to Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, in London, Britain, 15 September 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall stretched some six kilometers Thursday as thousands of people slowly walked along the River Thames in central London to bid their last farewell to the late monarch.

The coffin of Elizabeth II, who died last week at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at the age of 96, was carried to the seat of parliament Wednesday afternoon in a ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The waiting time for people queuing to enter the chapel stood at five hours. Portable toilets have been set up along the route and some 600 health professionals have been deployed to the area.

(...)