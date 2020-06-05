Like other capital cities around the world, Quito has opted for bicycle transport as a means to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus at a time when it is beginning to reactivate its economy after a 77-day lockdown.

The Ecuadorian city, which on Wednesday entered a new phase of de-escalation within the state of emergency declared in the country on Mar. 16 as it went from being coded red to yellow in the country's epidemiological traffic-light system, plans to expand its cycling routes from the pre-epidemic 64 kilometers (40 miles) to 120 kilometers. EFE-EPA