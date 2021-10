Security forces deploy around Ecuador's presidential palace in Quito on 26 October 2021 ahead of protests against the government. EFE/Elías L. Benarroch

Indigenous people block a highway in Quito during protests against the Ecuadorian government on 26 October 2021. EFE/Jose Jacome

Police officers disperse workers and their supporters during a march to protest the rise in fuel prices, through the streets of Quito, Ecuador, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Santiago Fernandez

Demonstrators confront the police during a march to protest the rise in fuel prices, through the streets of Quito, Ecuador, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Santiago Fernandez

A march on Tuesday by thousands of people protesting the austerity policies of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso ended with a confrontation between police and demonstrators near the presidential palace that left 37 arrested and at least five wounded.

The clashes broke out in Plaza de Santo Domingo in the heart of Quito following a peaceful march called by labor unions and social groups.EFE

pa-elb/pd/tw