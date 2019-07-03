National Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the sixth phase of the Indian parliamentary election in New Delhi, India, 12 May 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday confirmed his resignation as the president of the Indian National Congress, the country's main opposition party, after a crushing election defeat against the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party in May, leaving the party rudderless.

Son, grandson and great-grandson of Indian prime ministers, Gandhi quit the party leadership after one of its worst-ever defeats as it managed to win just 52 seats in the parliament compared to the 303 secured by the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned for a second term in office.

"As president of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of the party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President," the leader said in a lengthy resignation letter.

The Congress, which has ruled India longer than any other party, had to face defeat in Gandhi's own constituency Amethi - a longtime stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty - although he managed to win from another seat which he contested simultaneously.

"Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019 (elections)," he wrote in his letter.

Gandhi had already announced his resignation at the end of May, soon after the general election results were announced, but party leaders had rejected the resignation, which left the party without a clear leader for more than a month.

Without a clear succession plan, party leadership could fall in the hands of someone outside the Nehru-Gandhi family, after Gandhi himself insisted that his charismatic sister Priyanka - who joined active politics in the recent elections - should not be given the responsibility.

"Many of my colleagues suggested that I nominate the next Congress President. While it is important for someone new to lead our party, it would not be correct for me to select that person," the 48-year-old leader said.

"I was born a Congressman, this party has always been with me and is my life's blood, and forever that way it shall remain," the letter concluded.

Founded in 1885, the Indian National Congress led the struggle for independence from British rule - a feat achieved in 1947 - and has been in power for most of the seven decades since.

The Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, which has led the party for decades, began with the first prime minister of independent India Jawaharlal Nehru, who was followed by his daughter Indira Nehru, who changed her surname after marrying Feroze Gandhi (unrelated to iconic Indian leader and pacifist Mahatma Gandhi).

After Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in 1984, her son Rajiv - Rahul's father - became the party leader and prime minister, and was himself killed during a campaign meeting a few years later, leaving his Italian wife Sonia Gandhi to eventually assume the party leadership.

Rahul Gandhi's refusal to continue as the leader of the historic party has left the party in uncertainty and could lead to a power-struggle within the party, although analysts do not rule out the possibility of another member of the Nehru-Gandhi family coming to the rescue of the party, with the name having become synonymous to Congress over the years.

