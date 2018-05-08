Firefighters at the accident site after the collision of a passenger train with a freight train in the station in Aichach, Germany, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDINAG

Police on Tuesday arrested a railway worker after a train crash at a station in southern Germany that caused the deaths of two people and left 14 others injured.

A 37-year-old train driver and 73-year-old woman died after a regional train collided with a cargo train that was parked on the same platform at Aichach station in Bavaria late Monday.

Authorities suspect the arrested worker forgot the freight train was on the same platform onto which the passenger train was moving, which could lead to two negligent homicide cases.

The crash caused disruption to railway lines between Augsburg and Ingolstadt, while recovery work was expected to go on into the afternoon.