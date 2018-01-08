A bicycle on a riverside path of the Rheinboulevard is flooded in Cologne, Germany, Jan. 8, due to high water of the Rhine river. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A riverside path and gangways to the jetties of the sightseeing boats along the Rheinboulevard are flooded in Cologne, Germany, Jan. 8, 2018, due to high water of the Rhine river. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A riverside path of the Rheinboulevard is flooded in Cologne, Germany, Jan. 8, 2018, due to high water of the Rhine river. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A riverside path and a gangway to a jetty for sightseeing boats along the Rheinboulevard are flooded in Cologne, Germany, Jan. 8, 2018, due to high water of the Rhine river. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A riverside path and a gangway to a jetty for sightseeing boats along the Rheinboulevard are flooded in Cologne, Germany, Jan. 8, 2018, due to high water of the Rhine river. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A riverside path and a gangway to a jetty for sightseeing boats along the Rheinboulevard are flooded in Cologne, Germany, Jan. 8, 2018, due to high water of the Rhine river. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Days of rain and melting snow in the Alps have brought flooding to the western German city of Cologne on Monday after the Rhine river burst its banks as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

The river’s water level reached more than twice its usual height at around the 8.76-meter (28.7-foot) mark on the morning _ the average being around 3.5 meters _ according to regional authorities, and it was expected to rise further with more rain on the horizon.

Images showed the promenade along the riverside submerged in floodwaters, as well as gangways to sightseeing vessels cut off by the rising shoreline.

The situation led authorities to halt shipping and tourist boat traffic on the Rhine on Sunday.

Rivers were swollen in other parts of western Germany, including Düsseldorf, due to the adverse weather conditions.

Germany’s rivers are important networks for shipping trade within Europe.