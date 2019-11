Self-exiled former Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy speaks at the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS

Cambodia’s exiled opposition leader is readying for his promised return to the country this weekend as the Southeast Asian nation's government ramps up extraordinary efforts to stop him.

Sam Rainsy, co-founder of the Supreme-Court dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, is on Thursday due to board a flight from Paris, France, to the Thai capital Bangkok – a return he announced in August to reverse “authoritarianism” and “re-establish democracy in the face of blind power.” EFE-EPA