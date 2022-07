Colombo (Sri Lanka), 14/07/2022.- Protesters cheer and shout slogans after they vacate the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 July 2022. after the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the presidency was sent to the parliament speaker. Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades and stormed in to the President Palace, President office, Prime Minister's Residency and Prime Minister's office on 09 July. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan authorities declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the Western Province of the country on 13 July. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has authorised the prime minister Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to carry out presidential duties after the president fled to the Maldives amid months of protests against the economic crisis. (Protestas, Maldivas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

New York (United States), 22/09/2021.- Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addresses the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York, USA, 22 September 2021. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Colombo (Sri Lanka), 14/07/2022.- A group of protesters hold a media briefing before they vacate the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 July 2022 after the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the presidency was sent to the parliament speaker. Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades and stormed in to the President Palace, President office, Prime Minister's Residency and Prime Minister's office on 09 July. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan authorities declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the Western Province of the country on 13 July. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has authorised the prime minister Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to carry out presidential duties after the president fled to the Maldives amid months of protests against the economic crisis. (Protestas, Maldivas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Singapore (Singapore), 14/07/2022.- A Saudia Airlines plane believed to be carrying Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrive on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore, 14 July 2022. Rajapaksa is believed to have arrived in Singapore on a Saudia flight from Male on 14 July, a day after fleeing from Sri Lanka to the Maldives amid widespread protests against an economic crisis due to mismanagement by his government. (Protestas, Maldivas, Singapur, Singapur) EFE/EPA/ARIFFIN JAMAR / THE STRAITS TIMES SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Singapore (Singapore), 14/07/2022.- A Saudia Airlines plane believed to be carrying Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrive on the tarmac behind the VIP complex of Changi Airport in Singapore, Singapore, 14 July 2022. Rajapaksa is believed to have arrived in Singapore on a Saudia Airlines flight from Male on 14 July, a day after fleeing from Sri Lanka to the Maldives amid widespread protests against an economic crisis due to mismanagement by his government. (Protestas, Maldivas, Singapur, Singapur) EFE/EPA/LIONEL NG

Singapore (Singapore), 14/07/2022.- Media wait outside the VIP complex of Changi Airport for Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in Singapore, 14 July 2022., 14 July 2022. Rajapaksa is believed to have arrived in Singapore on a Saudia Airlines flight from Male on 14 July, a day after fleeing from Sri Lanka to the Maldives amid widespread protests against an economic crisis due to mismanagement by his government. (Protestas, Maldivas, Singapur, Singapur) EFE/EPA/LIONEL NG