People line up to cast their votes during the presidential runoff election at a polling station in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 19 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timor's incumbent President Francisco Guterres casts his vote during the presidential runoff election at a polling station in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 19 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timor's presidential candidate and former president Jose Ramos Horta shows his marked finger after casting his vote during the presidential runoff election at a polling station in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 19 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Veteran politician and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta Wednesday claimed victory in East Timor’s presidential runoff election, defeating incumbent President Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres.

Ramos-Horta told EFE in a telephone interview that he had secured "more than enough" votes to declare his electoral victory after receiving more than 62 percent of ballots compared to nearly 38 percent by Guterres. EFE

grc/ssk