Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Los Angeles Rams players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (R) embraces Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (L) after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at their home SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to win their second NFL championship in franchise history.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led his team to victory with a 1-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp with just 1:25 left to play. EFE