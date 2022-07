Indian security personnel detain an activist during a protest in solidarity with people of Sri Lanka, at Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi, India, 14 July 2022. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Protesters cheer and shout slogans after they vacate the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 July 2022. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Colombo (Sri Lanka), 15/07/2022.- People prepare rice pudding to celebrate the resignation of Sri Lanka'Äôs President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 15 July 2022. The Parliament of Sri Lanka on 15 July accepted the resignation of Rajapaksa after he fled to Singapore through the Maldives following months of anti-government protests fueled by the ongoing economic crisis. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as interim president on 15 July. (Protestas, Maldivas, Singapur, Singapur) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Colombo (Sri Lanka), 15/07/2022.- People offer rice pudding to police officers to celebrate the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president of Sri Lanka, outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 15 July 2022. The Parliament of Sri Lanka on 15 July accepted the resignation of Rajapaksa after he fled to Singapore through the Maldives following months of anti-government protests fueled by the ongoing economic crisis. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as interim president on 15 July. (Protestas, Maldivas, Singapur, Singapur) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Colombo (Sri Lanka), 15/07/2022.- People sleep outside the Presidential Secretariat following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president of Sri Lanka, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 15 July 2022. The Parliament of Sri Lanka on 15 July accepted the resignation of Rajapaksa after he fled to Singapore through the Maldives following months of anti-government protests fueled by the ongoing economic crisis. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as interim president on 15 July. (Protestas, Maldivas, Singapur, Singapur) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Colombo (Sri Lanka), 15/07/2022.- People celebrate the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president of Sri Lanka, outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 15 July 2022. The Parliament of Sri Lanka on 15 July accepted the resignation of Rajapaksa after he fled to Singapore through the Maldives following months of anti-government protests fueled by the ongoing economic crisis. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as interim president on 15 July. (Protestas, Maldivas, Singapur, Singapur) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Colombo (Sri Lanka), 15/07/2022.- A man waves Sri Lanka's national flags outside the Presidential Secretariat following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 15 July 2022. The Parliament of Sri Lanka on 15 July accepted the resignation of Rajapaksa after he fled to Singapore through the Maldives following months of anti-government protests fueled by the ongoing economic crisis. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as interim president on 15 July. (Protestas, Maldivas, Singapur, Singapur) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A file picture of Ranil Wickremesinghe making an address to the nation from Colombo, Sri Lanka, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has until now the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, was sworn-in Friday as the acting President following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in in the presence of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, according to his media office, hours after Rajapaksa's resignation was formalized once the resignation letter sent by him from Singapore was verified.

(...)