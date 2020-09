Indian activists shout slogans as they protest against an alleged gang rape of a 19 years old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh state, outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, India, 29 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

The death of a Dalit - the marginalized "lower castes" of the Hindu society - woman on Tuesday after being gang-raped by a group of men from the powerful upper castes has caused an uproar in India, a country where violence against women, especially from marginalized groups, continues to be a major issue..

The 19-year-old victim had remained hospitalized since Sep. 14 after being raped and attacked by four men in a village in the Hathras district of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.