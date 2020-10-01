A handout photo made available by the All India Congress Committee Communication Department showing the Former congress president Rahul Gandhi seen inside a police car after he was detained at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ALL INDIA CONGRESS COMMITTEE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the All India Congress Committee Communication Department showing the Former congress president Rahul Gandhi (L) with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R) at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ALL INDIA CONGRESS COMMITTEE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The rape and subsequent death of a young woman of the "untouchable" Dalit community by four upper caste men turned into a political circus on Thursday, with Indian opposition leaders and hundreds of supporters being intercepted by police en route to the victim's village.

Tension reached its peak when police arrested two Congress Party leaders - the brother-sister duo of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi -, who led a march from New Delhi to Hathras, the young woman's village, about 200 kilometres (124 miles) away in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.EFE-EPA

