American rapper Kanye West has announced that he would be running for presidential elections later this year after having supported United States President Donald Trump's reelection bid.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote in a Twitter post with the hashtag #2020VISION. EFE-EPA