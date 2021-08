Two giant baby pandas are born in the France zoo. EFE/Beauval Zoo

Two giant baby pandas are born in the France zoo. EFE/Beauval Zoo

Paris, Aug 2 (EFE) - Two female giant panda cubs, a protected species from China with difficulties to reproduce, were born early Monday at the Beauval zoo park in France, according to the zoo.

Huan Huan, the female panda, gave birth to two cubs at around 1:00 am on Monday. EFE

atc/mp/lv