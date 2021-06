Firefighters work next to damaged buildings after a tornado hit in Moravska Nova Ves, Czech Republic, 25 June 2021.EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A view of damaged buildings and church after a tornado hit in Moravska Nova Ves, Czech Republic, 25 June 2021. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Rare, deadly tornado kills at least five in Czech Republic

A tornado that hit several villages in southeast Czech Republic has killed at least five and injured over 200, rescue teams on the ground said Friday.

Strong winds of up to 300 kilometers per hour swept through the towns of Hrusky, Mikulcice, Moravská Nová Ves and Luzice on Thursday night.EFE