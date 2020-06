Chief Constable John Campbell speaks to the media during a press briefing close to the scene where three people were stabbed in Forbury Gardens in Reading, Britain, 21 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Flowers are laid close to the scene where three people were stabbed in Forbury Gardens in Reading, Britain, 21 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

An overview of the scene where three people were stabbed in Forbury Gardens in Reading, Britain, 21 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Police investigating a stabbing that took place in a park in the center of English city Reading and resulted in three fatalities have on Sunday declared the incident a terror attack.

At least another three people were injured in the attack and Thames Valley police are questioning a 25 year-old suspect arrested after the incident on Saturday. EFE-EPA

prc-tw-jt