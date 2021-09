The China Evergrande name is displayed on an electronic billboard on the China Evergrande Centre (C), in Wanchai, Hong Kong, China, 14 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The China Evergrande name is displayed on an electronic billboard on the China Evergrande Centre, (2R), in Wanchai, Hong Kong, China, 14 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A man walks past an advertising for Emerald Bay, a China Evergrande real estate project in Hong Kong, displayed outside the China Evergrande Centre in Wanchai, Hong Kong, China, 14 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Real estate giant China Evergrande Group Tuesday warned of default risks after accumulating a whopping debt of $305 billion and two subsidiaries failing to uphold financial guarantee obligations.

Shares in the cash-strapped property group plunged by more than 11 percent at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in a grim reminder of a similar trend last year when Evergrande lost more than 80 percent of its market value.EFE

