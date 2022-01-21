Athletic Club forward Nico Williams (L) gets off a shot ahead of FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo during a Copa del Rey match in Bilbao, Spain, on 20 January 2022. EFE/Miguel Tona

FC Barcelona's Pedri is congratulated by teammate Ansu Fati after scoring against Athletic Club during a Copa del Rey match in Bilbao, Spain, on 20 January 2022. EFE/Luis Tejido.

FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres (R) celebrates after scoring against Athletic Club during a Copa del Rey match in Bilbao, Spain, on 20 January 2022. EFE/MIGUEL TONA

Athletic Club forward Iker Muniain (L) beats FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from the penalty spot during a Copa del Rey match in Bilbao, Spain, on 20 January 2022. EFE/Luis Tejido.

Elche CF defender Gonzalo Verdu celebrates after scoring against Real Madrid during a Copa del Rey match in Elche, Spain, on 20 January 2022. EFE/Manuel Lorenzo.

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard (in blue) scores against Elche CF during a Copa del Rey match in Elche, Spain, on 20 January 2022. EFE/Manuel Lorenzo

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard (No. 7) celebrates after scoring against Elche CF in a Copa del Rey match in Elche, Spain, on 20 January 2022. EFE/Manuel Lorenzo.

Real Madrid players celebrate their victory against Elche CF in a Copa del Rey match in Elche, Spain, on 20 January 2022. EFE/Manuel Lorenzo.

Real Madrid needed an additional 30 minutes Thursday to overcome a fearless Elche and reach the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, while holders Barcelona saw their title defense end with a loss to Athletic Club in an extra-time thriller.

On paper, the match between the LaLiga leaders and a club sitting 15th in the table should have been an easy win for Real Madrid, but Elche had other ideas.

The hosts came out aggressively and were poised to go ahead in the 12th minute when Guido Carrillo shot from close range, but the Elche striker hit the cross-bar.

