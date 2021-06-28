Carlo Ancelotti waves to supporters after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool, Britain, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/PETER BYRNE

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been added to the Spanish tax agency’s list of defaulters with unpaid debt totalling 1.5 million euros ($1.8M).

The list names individuals and companies who owe more than 1 million euros to the Spanish treasury as of 31 December 2020.

Last year former Barcelona star Neymar Jr., who now plies his trade with Paris Saint-Germain, had the largest outstanding debt of around 34.6 million euros but the Brazilian footballer did not feature this time around.

That does not necessarily mean that he cleared his debt. It is possible that the 29-year-old owes less than one million euros or made an arrangement to defer his payments.

(...)