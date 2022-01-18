Real Madrid legend and former Spain international Francisco ‘Paco’ Gento, the only player to win six European Cups, died on Tuesday at the age of 88, the club announced.
Gento spent 18 seasons at Real Madrid between 1953-71, winning 12 league titles, two Spanish cups and an Intercontinental cup on top of his record-breaking European Cup haul.
“Real Madrid C. F., the club's president and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football,” the Spanish club said in a statement.
“He played 600 games for Real Madrid, scoring 182 goals. Gento was also capped 43 times by the Spanish national team.”
