Real Madrid's Paco Gento poses at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 3, 1967. Gento died on January 18, 2022, aged 88. EFE/Archive/nr

Real Madrid's Paco Gento kicks the ball during a European Cup match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid in 1953. Gento died on January 18, 2022, aged 88. Efe/Archive/md

Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo receives his fourth Ballon D'Or from honorary club president Paco Gento in Madrid, Spain on January 7, 2017. Gento died on January 18, 2022, aged 88. EFE/FILE/Mariscal

Real Madrid captain Paco Gento plants a kiss on his sixth European Cup after beating Partizan in Brussels, Belgium on May 11, 1966. Gento died on January 18, 2022, aged 88. EFE/Archive/nr

Real Madrid's Paco Gento on his way to collect the league trophy after defeating Real Oviedo in the Santiago Bernabeu, Madird, Spain on April 27, 1964. Gento died on January 18, 2022, aged 88. EFE/Archive/nr

Real Madrid legend and former Spain international Francisco ‘Paco’ Gento, the only player to win six European Cups, died on Tuesday at the age of 88, the club announced.

Gento spent 18 seasons at Real Madrid between 1953-71, winning 12 league titles, two Spanish cups and an Intercontinental cup on top of his record-breaking European Cup haul.

“Real Madrid C. F., the club's president and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

“He played 600 games for Real Madrid, scoring 182 goals. Gento was also capped 43 times by the Spanish national team.”

