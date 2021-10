Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (C) celebrates with teammates Cole Palmer (L) and Raheem Sterling after scoring against Club Brugge during a Champions League match in Bruges, Belgium, on 19 October 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring a goal against Liverpool during a Champions League match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 19 October 2021. EFE/Chema Moya

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates after scoring against Atletico Madrid during a Champions League match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 19 October 2021. EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (L) scores against Shakhtar Donetsk during a Champions League match in Kiev on 19 October 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. (L) in action against Shakhtar Donetsk during a Champions League match in Kiev on 19 October 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (R) races for the ball with RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol during a Champions League match in Paris on 19 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (C) battles RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara during a Champions League match in Paris on 19 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

Lionel Messi scored twice Tuesday to power Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 over RB Leipzig and preserve the Ligue 1 side's narrow lead in Champions League Group A over Manchester City, who pounded Club Brugge 5-1, while Real Madrid emerged from a winless run with a 5-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Blancos' cross-town rivals, Atletico Madrid, lost 3-2 to visiting Liverpool, who got a brace from Mohamed Salah.

